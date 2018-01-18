Tom Hardy Used To Be A Backpack Rapper And The Internet Has Proof

#Reddit #Tom Hardy
Hip-Hop Editor
01.18.18

Getty Image

Tom Hardy — the actor, the man who played Bane and Mad Max and a stormtrooper and will be playing Venom in an upcoming Marvel movie — was apparently a huge fan of underground rap back in the day. The proof is an unreleased, unfinished album entitled Falling On Your Arse In 1999 that was recently unearthed by a user on Reddit’s Hip-Hop Heads forum which finds Hardy rapping under the moniker Tommy No 1. The best part? You can listen to it, right now, on Bandcamp, courtesy of Eddie Too Tall, who was apparently Hardy’s partner-in-rhyme. It’s not the first time we’ve seen Hardy show off a little flow, but it’s the first public indication that it was ever more than just an unexpected hidden talent from the English actor.

It’s a long project at 18 tracks, but many of the beats feature no rhymes from either “Tommy” or Eddie Too Tall. The beats themselves are about what you’d expect of an underground rap tape from the late-’90s: Lo-fi, jazzy, samples awash with synthesized record pops and boom-bap drum breaks, liberally sprinkled with clips from obscure films. Likewise, Hardy’s raps fit the backpack rapper aesthetic of a late-Golden Era revivalist, stringing together multi-syllabic rhyme schemes in stream-of-consciousness sequences reminiscent of an MF Doom, Jeru The Damaja, or Ol Dirty Bastard.

It’s an interesting curio, a testament to the enduring popularity of hip-hop in all its forms. Of course, Tom Hardy isn’t the only actor with surprising mic skills. Ryan Phillippe of Cruel Intentions and Shooter served up a pretty respectable freestyle on Sway In The Morning (and showed off his Sean Price tattoo), while Shia Labeouf turned in his own verse a few years ago. Add Tom Hardy to the list of actors you’d take in a Bodied-style rap battle, and check out Falling On Your Arse In 1999 below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit#Tom Hardy
TAGSFalling On Your Arse In 1999REDDITTOM HARDYTommy No 1

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 2 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 6 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP