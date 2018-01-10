[Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi]
There were numerous prominent deaths in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Luke Skywalker is chief among them, of course, but let’s not also forget Supreme Leader Snoke (okay, maybe we can forget Snoke), Vice Admiral Holdo, Captain Phasma, and a character that’s been a Star Wars fan favorite since Return of the Jedi, Admiral Ackbar. He recognized every trap, but one: his own demise.
The Mon Calamari leader was killed by the First Order, but we never see it; the death happens off-screen. (Well, you see the ship go boom, but that’s it.) “That was how it was designed,” The Last Jedi editor Bob Ducsay confirmed to The Huffington Post, meaning there’s no deleted scene showing Ackbar eating his cereal one last time, but since the film came out, he has some regrets.
“I thought, hmmm, maybe that’s too incidental,” he said. “I don’t typically watch movies that I work on much afterwards, because you’re so familiar with it. But this movie I’ve seen now a couple times with an audience. And it occurred to me last night that what does happen when I watch movies [is] I generally find things that are like, hmmm, I wonder if I should do that differently. Which is some really horrible form of personal criticism because there’s really nothing to be done.” He’s right: IT’S A WRAP… on Admiral Ackbar’s life.
I liked last Jedi. But one of my biggest complaints is Laura Derns character was unneeded. They could have just Ackbar in her scenes and it would have made more of a emotional connection for the audience other than a one and done character. Hell you could have used Nien Nub in those scenes. Dern played her role well but it was still had very little emotional impact.
Her sacrifice meant less than if it had been an established character.
Yup, that really should have been Leia.
Never thought of it that way, but your 100% correct. We are supposed to love Poe after TFA, they lead him into a conflict with Hoddo where we suspect her for being a spy for the Empire (so we don’t really like/trust her) and then she saves the day (for a bit).
If it was Akbar or Leia it wouldn’t have made sense for Poe to go behind their back. Had to be a knew character for us to think he was doing the right thing.
To make the most of how epic that scene was, though, the death of the person who made it happen should have had waaaaay more weight than a new character we barely got to know or even like.
The casual Star Wars fan doesn’t know who Admiral Ackbar is. Nerds do. I’d wager most of the people in the audience aren’t going to know or care that it’s Ackbar and probably would only vaguely remember that he was that guy from ROTJ, but otherwise making it Ackbar would have no special resonance for most of the people sitting in the theater.
Also, I’m not sure “guy in a fish suit” is going to be able to convey emotion as well in his giant fish suit as Laura Dern did in those scenes.
With the popularity of the “its a trap” meme and the fact that he had a lot of screen time in Jedi, I’m sure even the most casual star wars fan would have some knowledge of the Ackbar character.
Agreed on all of this except Dern playing the role well. From the costuming (not on Dern) to how she spoke, she really didn’t seem to fit. When I was watching I thought her entire intro scene was a result of CF’s death because it was so awkward and out of place.
Great point. Would have carried more weight, and yes even casual Star War fans would recognize this character.
Should’ve been LANDO.
@Munkee “Dern played her role well but it was still had very little emotional impact.”
I know I wasn’t the only who teared up when Holdo & Leia said their goodbyes and again during Leia & Luke’s reunion bc both felt like saying goodbye to Carrie again too. AND I teared up again when I read Rian Johnson’s interview where he revealed Carrie Fisher & Laura Dern wrote their goodbye scene and Carrie wrote her final lines as Leia.
I know this has more to do with Carrie/Leia than Dern/Holdo, but it’s Dern/Holdo’s sincere, respectful delivery of “You taught me how.” that brought the layers of emotions. Holdo’s genuine admiration for Leia (& Carrie) represented what Leia means to people, especially to girls/women, in both the fictional Star Wars Galaxy and in real life. Plus, like @D Dusty mentioned, Holdo served a role in Poe’s character arc. Yes, that took away from her character arc & made it harder to care about her bc we were supposed to be suspicious of her, like Poe, so they could’ve “redeemed” her better/more to reiterate her reputation holds up, she’s a legit badass & ally, but they didn’t need to. We were wrong about her & on repeat viewing, her character holds up better bc we know she’s on the good side.
I understand wanting that character to be someone you/viewers care more about & have grown attached to give their heroic sacrifice & death more emotional weight. (It’s similar to the argument/reason against shows/films using the “throw-away city/country/planet” trope. Meaning, “a one-shot disaster zone that serves to show the protagonists what could happen” or what the antagonist(s) are capable of, but we the viewer have no emotional attachment to who/what was destroyed.) Point being, the character didn’t need to be already known/established, we just need to have a reason(s) to care about them. Sure, they could’ve done a better job to make us care more about her and given her a scene to shine or a moment to win us over, but I think there’s more to it than that.
To me, it was one of several ways/times Rian tried to remind viewers we’ve really only seen a small portion of what the vast SW Galaxy has to offer and how there’s so many more characters, species and planets than the ones we’ve already scene. New characters don’t need to be related/connected to established characters. Which is why I LOVE that Rey’s parents were nobodies. I just really hope Abrams doesn’t give in to fans who want/wanted Rey’s parents to be a big, special reveal & a character(s) we’ve already seen. I love that it’s Rey who is special, even though her parents were nobodies. Rey isn’t & doesn’t need to be the daughter of a Queen/Senator & a Jedi or a Princess/General & a smuggler/Captain, like Luke, Leia & Kylo. Rewriting that undermines the character, makes her less special and makes it seems like on certain bloodlines, mostly from royalty, can be special.
@Munkee @ak3647
Y’all can’t honestly tell me y’all believe that scene would’ve been better & had any emotional weight if Ackbar had replaced Holdo. Seriously, think about what you’re saying, fans/viewers would’ve cared about the death of a character who is most known as a joke/meme simply bc they know who he is?? Seriously??
This reminds me of pattern I’ve noticed and why I have a theory about certain SW fans and “Memberberries.” I get the feeling a lot of the fans/viewers who didn’t like TLJ or were disappointed by it, loved TFA and all it’s “Memberberries.” They liked all the callbacks & parallels/symmetry and how TFA was basically a soft-remake of ANH with a great cast, interesting characters, but not as good. So, they wanted/expected TLJ would be a soft-remake of Empire. I LOVE what Rian did & his ambitious vision to break the mold create a NEW Star Wars film, not just more the same. I love that he shutdown repeating the Master & former-Jedi Apprentice vs underdog Jedi-in-training & team of Rebels.
@Phrasing
Carrie Fisher died after they’d already wrapped principle production, so Dern’s character wasn’t a result of her death or any rewrites.
There’s not much point in putting a spoiler alert at the top of the article when the URL reads in part “admiral-akbar-death”.
There’s not muvh point in putting spoiler alerts for a movie that’s been out for a month and everyone has seen it twice already.
How “should” have it been handled? Would people be happier had we seen Akbar’s head implode in the vacuum of space?
-Kylo Ren fires a missile from his TIE Fighter-
Poe: “Admiral! There’s a missile coming straight for your ship! Take evasive action!!!”
Ackbar: “Take evasive action!!! All hands brace for imp-”
-missile explodes-
END SCENE
