‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Tops This Week’s Geeky TV

After the less-than-stellar run of Inhumans, Agents of SHIELD took over its Friday time slot and it had a lot to prove. And it proved it, with one hell of a twist. Now SHIELD, or what’s left of it, has to figure out what to do faced with a predicament unlike any other. Spoilers below!

Here, have a parting GIF:

Marvel

Still here? Yeah, so, Earth done went boom, and our heroes, except for Fitz, were put in front of a monolith similar to the one that abducted Simmons, but that throws people through time instead of space. So now, they’re stuck both trying to figure out a way back from the future while Fitz, for his part, has to figure out how to keep the entire planet from cracking like a giant iron egg. So he’s in a race against time, but his friends and coworkers, they just have to fight off the Kree in a half-assed space station held together with duct tape. Surely that’s not a problem right? We’ll find out this Friday, December 8th, at 9pm ET. So what else is on this week?

This Week’s Geeky TV

Monday December 4th

Supergirl, The CW, 8pm, Midseason Finale: After beating on Nazis and watching a wedding, Kara now has Reign to finally deal with. That’ll go fine, right?

Tuesday December 5th

Runaways, Hulu: Apparently now that we’ve spent four episodes establishing the Pride are capital-E Evil and that the Runaways all have, like, problems even though they’re rich, we’ll finally get on with it as they rescue one of their own from a kidnapping.

The Flash, The CW, 8pm, Midseason Finale: The newly married Barry does not have nearly as good a return from his Nazi-beating honeymoon as DeVoe goes after him.

Legends Of Tomorrow, The CW, 9pm, Midseason Finale: Well, they just lost a member of the team, we can’t blame them for deciding to go hang with Vikings.

Wednesday, December 6th

Riverdale, The CW, 8pm: Archie and Veronica are going swell so of course he screws all up. Archie you blockhead!

Happy!, Syfy, 10pm, Premiere: Christopher Meloni plays a hitman who has either hit rock-bottom and is hallucinating a flying blue horse voiced by Patton Oswalt, or this really is some poor kid’s imaginary friend. Why, yes, this is based on a Grant Morrison comic book, however did you guess?

Thursday, December 7th

Gotham, Fox, 8pm, Midseason Finale: The Penguin decides he’s going to take Gotham for good this time. He means it! Really!

Arrow, The CW, 9pm, Midseason Finale: Last episode, Ollie and Felicity impulsively decided to get married and now they get to relax, have a honeymoon… nah just kidding, somebody’s selling Ollie up the river.

Anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!