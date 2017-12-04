‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Tops This Week’s Geeky TV

#Supergirl #Agents Of SHIELD #Marvel #DC Comics
Senior Contributor
12.04.17

After the less-than-stellar run of Inhumans, Agents of SHIELD took over its Friday time slot and it had a lot to prove. And it proved it, with one hell of a twist. Now SHIELD, or what’s left of it, has to figure out what to do faced with a predicament unlike any other. Spoilers below!

Here, have a parting GIF:

Marvel

Still here? Yeah, so, Earth done went boom, and our heroes, except for Fitz, were put in front of a monolith similar to the one that abducted Simmons, but that throws people through time instead of space. So now, they’re stuck both trying to figure out a way back from the future while Fitz, for his part, has to figure out how to keep the entire planet from cracking like a giant iron egg. So he’s in a race against time, but his friends and coworkers, they just have to fight off the Kree in a half-assed space station held together with duct tape. Surely that’s not a problem right? We’ll find out this Friday, December 8th, at 9pm ET. So what else is on this week?

This Week’s Geeky TV

Monday December 4th

Tuesday December 5th

  • Runaways, Hulu: Apparently now that we’ve spent four episodes establishing the Pride are capital-E Evil and that the Runaways all have, like, problems even though they’re rich, we’ll finally get on with it as they rescue one of their own from a kidnapping.
  • The Flash, The CW, 8pm, Midseason Finale: The newly married Barry does not have nearly as good a return from his Nazi-beating honeymoon as DeVoe goes after him.
  • Legends Of Tomorrow, The CW, 9pm, Midseason Finale: Well, they just lost a member of the team, we can’t blame them for deciding to go hang with Vikings.

Wednesday, December 6th

  • Happy!, Syfy, 10pm, Premiere: Christopher Meloni plays a hitman who has either hit rock-bottom and is hallucinating a flying blue horse voiced by Patton Oswalt, or this really is some poor kid’s imaginary friend. Why, yes, this is based on a Grant Morrison comic book, however did you guess?

Thursday, December 7th

  • Arrow, The CW, 9pm, Midseason Finale: Last episode, Ollie and Felicity impulsively decided to get married and now they get to relax, have a honeymoon… nah just kidding, somebody’s selling Ollie up the river.

Anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Supergirl#Agents Of SHIELD#Marvel#DC Comics
TAGSagents of shieldDC COMICSMarvelSupergirlthis week's geeky tv

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP