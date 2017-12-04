‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Tops This Week’s Geeky TV

After the less-than-stellar run of Inhumans, Agents of SHIELD took over its Friday time slot and it had a lot to prove. And it proved it, with one hell of a twist. Now SHIELD, or what’s left of it, has to figure out what to do faced with a predicament unlike any other. Spoilers below!
Still here? Yeah, so, Earth done went boom, and our heroes, except for Fitz, were put in front of a monolith similar to the one that abducted Simmons, but that throws people through time instead of space. So now, they’re stuck both trying to figure out a way back from the future while Fitz, for his part, has to figure out how to keep the entire planet from cracking like a giant iron egg. So he’s in a race against time, but his friends and coworkers, they just have to fight off the Kree in a half-assed space station held together with duct tape. Surely that’s not a problem right? We’ll find out this Friday, December 8th, at 9pm ET. So what else is on this week?
This Week’s Geeky TV
Monday December 4th
- Supergirl, The CW, 8pm, Midseason Finale: After beating on Nazis and watching a wedding, Kara now has Reign to finally deal with. That’ll go fine, right?
Tuesday December 5th
- Runaways, Hulu: Apparently now that we’ve spent four episodes establishing the Pride are capital-E Evil and that the Runaways all have, like, problems even though they’re rich, we’ll finally get on with it as they rescue one of their own from a kidnapping.
- The Flash, The CW, 8pm, Midseason Finale: The newly married Barry does not have nearly as good a return from his Nazi-beating honeymoon as DeVoe goes after him.
- Legends Of Tomorrow, The CW, 9pm, Midseason Finale: Well, they just lost a member of the team, we can’t blame them for deciding to go hang with Vikings.
Wednesday, December 6th
- Riverdale, The CW, 8pm: Archie and Veronica are going swell so of course he screws all up. Archie you blockhead!
- Happy!, Syfy, 10pm, Premiere: Christopher Meloni plays a hitman who has either hit rock-bottom and is hallucinating a flying blue horse voiced by Patton Oswalt, or this really is some poor kid’s imaginary friend. Why, yes, this is based on a Grant Morrison comic book, however did you guess?
Thursday, December 7th
- Gotham, Fox, 8pm, Midseason Finale: The Penguin decides he’s going to take Gotham for good this time. He means it! Really!
- Arrow, The CW, 9pm, Midseason Finale: Last episode, Ollie and Felicity impulsively decided to get married and now they get to relax, have a honeymoon… nah just kidding, somebody’s selling Ollie up the river.
