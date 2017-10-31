Lucasfilm

There are certainly plenty of controversial points in the Star Wars canon — Yoda lightsaber battle: awesome or stupid? Boba Fett: stone cold badass or totally overrated? — but one thing is nearly unanimous: Jar Jar Binks is the most hated character in the entire series. There was a lot that went wrong with Episode I: The Phantom Menace, but the clumsy Gungan was an unfortunate mix of racial stereotypes and catchphrases that just didn’t work.

However, that is not to say that the special effects that went into the character are not an important piece of the VFX development puzzle, something that the motion capture king Andy Serkis failed to mention in a new interview about the technique with Wired.

Andy Serkis, the world’s greatest motion capture performer, breaks down the history of motion capture technology: https://t.co/NwVWe4jE8Z pic.twitter.com/d03VEVBzpz — WIRED (@WIRED) October 26, 2017

While this is a seemingly innocuous oversight, Ahmed Best, the actor behind Jar Jar, took to Twitter to set the record straight.

I don’t know how to retweet this and not sound bitter, but I feel I have been forgotten. No disrespect to the great @andyserkis https://t.co/4F3VBPV8Aj — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) October 27, 2017

1) thread: Thanks for the love today especially the Star Wars fans. Jar Jar is bigger than just me or my performance. As much as we actors — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) October 28, 2017