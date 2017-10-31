There are certainly plenty of controversial points in the Star Wars canon — Yoda lightsaber battle: awesome or stupid? Boba Fett: stone cold badass or totally overrated? — but one thing is nearly unanimous: Jar Jar Binks is the most hated character in the entire series. There was a lot that went wrong with Episode I: The Phantom Menace, but the clumsy Gungan was an unfortunate mix of racial stereotypes and catchphrases that just didn’t work.
However, that is not to say that the special effects that went into the character are not an important piece of the VFX development puzzle, something that the motion capture king Andy Serkis failed to mention in a new interview about the technique with Wired.
While this is a seemingly innocuous oversight, Ahmed Best, the actor behind Jar Jar, took to Twitter to set the record straight.
