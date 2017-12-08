Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Before he got wrapped up in the Avatar franchise, James Cameron for years promised to adapt the manga and anime Battle Angel Alita to the big screen, finally recruiting Robert Rodriguez of Sin City fame to direct. Now, after yet another casting controversy — it’s an adaptation of a Japanese work conspicuously short on Asian actors — we finally get a look at the results.

If you’re unfamiliar, Alita: Battle Angel follows the aforementioned Alita (Rosa Salazar). Anybody who knows their music can probably guess her past, since “Lullaby For A Soldier,” featured in the trailer, is a bit on the nose. Alita is a former war machine mysteriously wrecked by forces we only gradually lean about. Discarded in a dump and revived by what we think is a kind cyberneticist (Christoph Waltz), she then becomes a bounty hunter. Jennifer Connelly and Mahershala Ali fill out the cast as the amnesiac Alita faces the classic Tin Man problem: Is she just a machine following a program? Or is there a spark of humanity among the wires and processors?

But while the manga dealt rather heavily with this problem, and it’s definitely a theme in the trailer, mostly people are asking, what’s up with Salazar’s freaky CGI eyes in this movie?

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL attempts to give its heroine IRL anime eyes and it's the kookiest looking thing https://t.co/sAdtEeJ9Gt pic.twitter.com/CLpE0grQ0y — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) December 8, 2017

The Alita: Battle Angel IRL anime eyes are truly horrifying. Some styles only work when drawn. pic.twitter.com/esrguGBshR — Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) December 8, 2017

w-why did they give her giant anime eyes when no one else seems to have them?? https://t.co/irXYMsVIJX — 🎄Dawn we now our gay apparel🎄 (@bunnycartoon) December 8, 2017

Alita, I have some bad news for you. You have stage 9 anime. pic.twitter.com/50xVACzDh3 — DIZZonald Crunk (@DIZZonald_Crunk) December 8, 2017

Alita is the hidden sister of Rapunzel :|#AlitaBattleAngel pic.twitter.com/UsLz2pioGd — Marion Esquian 🍡 (@Mayhow) December 8, 2017

In the wake of that 'Alita: Battle Angel' trailer, seems like a good time to collectively remember this iconic demon child. pic.twitter.com/ORAaHeXwZC — Adam Chitwood (@adamchitwood) December 8, 2017

Giant eyes, of course, are a pretty common anime trope that have their roots in Japanese animators drawing inspiration from American cartoons. But you don’t usually see them in live action, bar the occasional Soundgarden video. We’ll find out whether audiences can get past the initial shock of their freaky appearance some time next July.

