Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

American Horror Story‘s conveyer belt of prestige bonkers sh*t designed to creep you out continues to chug along without any signs of wear and tear. The latest example of this comes from a newly unveiled trio of teasers for the upcoming seventh season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series.

The next AHS saga will be the election flavored offering American Horror Story: Cult and each of these clips teases that things will be as uncomfortable as their always are on the program. The “Whistling in the Dark” preview reaffirms that whistling in the dark are reliably disturbing, the “Hands” preview features folks in clown makeup closing in with their pasty arms over a woman largely covered covered in blackness and a blue-haired figure could use some furniture in the “Ritual Queen” spot.

The teasers fit in comfortably with the freaky (if sorta Nolan Joker meets narcs working the Gathering of the Juggalos) clown aesthetic that’s been rolled out so far and devotees are bound to unpack and analyze every inch of what’s being served up. After all, everything is connected in the expanding American Horror Story universe. We recommend investing heavily in life insurance if you happen to live in that universe.

As is customary for AHS, the upcoming season will feature a sparkling cast including Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter. (Mileage has varied for fans on the Lena Dunham addition.) American Horror Story: Cult will premiere on FX on September 5.