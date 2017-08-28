Marvel Entertainment

The rolling production schedule of Marvel Studios never stops. When Infinity War wrapped production in Atlanta, Ant-Man and The Wasp began practically the next day. For those who follow the minutia of Marvel films from pre-production through opening weekend, Evangeline Lilly has been keep fans informed about her process of becoming The Wasp. From her diet and exercise to costume fittings and concept art, nothing has been off limits as Lilly pulls the curtain back a bit on the strict schedule of a superhero-in-training.

All that hard work paid off when the actress finally revealed her look for the upcoming sequel to Ant-Man. The image shows Evangeline Lilly in costume, sans helmet, standing in an elementary school classroom. One can assume she’s here either to pick up or drop off Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man for a school function related to his daughter.

Along with the promotional still, Lilly included the following message:

On set today, celebrating the artist who helped creat this amazing character by bringing her to life! I am honored to be playing The Wasp on what would be Jack Kirby’s 100th birthday. All hail Jack Kirby and The Wasp! #ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp #bts #behindthescenes #onset

Jack Kirby was one of the most influential creators in the comic book industry. The artist, writer, and editor is responsible for having a hand in the creation of comic book characters from both Marvel and DC Comics. Without him, there would be no Captain America, Fantastic Four, or Hulk. No X-Men. No Black Panther. The list goes on and on. It seems fitting that on what would’ve been Kirby’s 100th birthday that Evangeline Lilly pay tribute to one of his creations, and a founding member of the Avengers, The Wasp.