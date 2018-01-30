‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Goes Big In Its First Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ant-Man offered a lighter take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it arrived in 2015. Revolving around an ex-con (Paul Rudd) who gets technology that lets him shrink (or become a giant) at will, it ended with a tense climactic fight inside the cavernous lair of a small child’s bedroom. And it looks like the shrinking and expanding hijinks are just getting started in this first trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp.

We don’t get much sense of the plot from the trailer, although we do learn that in the interim the Pym family has apparently decided to chuck secrecy completely and start shrinking buildings into luggage and turning random plastic toys into giant weapons. We do see that Rudd’s Scott Lang, whom we last saw in Captain America: Civil War taking Cap’s side and ultimately getting beaten up for it, has managed to finagle some sort of release from the ocean prison Tony built and is back in San Francisco visiting his family. Mostly the trailer is about the inherent weirdness involved in knocking objects out of their perspective, with car chases involving giant Pez dispensers and shrinking vans.

It’s also pretty clear he’s barely keeping up with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and the trailer contains one or two hints that the messy past of the Pyms will play at least some role in the story. We’ll find out just how July 6th.