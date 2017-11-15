‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Confirms A Fan Theory About ‘Man Of Steel’

#Justice League #Ben Affleck #Superman
Entertainment Editor
11.15.17

While speaking to DC All Access host Tiffany Smith about potential Easter eggs to be found in Justice League (reviewed here), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) instead revealed a long-rumored Easter egg in 2013’s Man of Steel. And no, he didn’t say Aquaman’s mom is named Martha.

A fan theory has been circulating since at least 2014 about the scene where Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) falls into the ocean after saving co-workers on a burning oil rig. Supposedly, these whales are being controlled by Aquaman to help Superman get back to shore:

