‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Confirms A Fan Theory About ‘Man Of Steel’

While speaking to DC All Access host Tiffany Smith about potential Easter eggs to be found in Justice League (reviewed here), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) instead revealed a long-rumored Easter egg in 2013’s Man of Steel. And no, he didn’t say Aquaman’s mom is named Martha.

A fan theory has been circulating since at least 2014 about the scene where Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) falls into the ocean after saving co-workers on a burning oil rig. Supposedly, these whales are being controlled by Aquaman to help Superman get back to shore: