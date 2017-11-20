Warner Bros.

Of all the superheroes who could anchor a big-budget movie, Aquaman seems like a pretty unusual choice. Yet DC has set the character up to star in the sixth installment of what’s commonly become known as the DC Extended Universe, a series of films kicked off with Man of Steel in 2013. Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa’s take on the watery King of Atlantis gets a lot of screen time in the newly released Justice League, and filming has already wrapped on a solo Aquaman adventure set to come out late 2018.

Casting that charismatic Momoa helped it all come together, but there were over a decade of twists and turns that helped transform Aquaman from serving as the butt of endless Super Friends jokes to a lynchpin in DC’s attempts to create a cohesive world.

Attempts to bring Aquaman to the big screen date back to 2003, when producers Alan and Peter Riche picked the character up. Best known at the time for schlock comedies like Tomcats and the Starsky & Hutch reboot featuring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, they envisioned their Aquaman film to be “a goofy screwball comedy.”

“Their thought was ‘since he’s such a stupid character let’s play that up,'” an anonymous source told Comic Book Resources at the time. While few other details exist, it’s not hard to summon visions of Owen Wilson in those orange and green tights. Then again, Riche went on to produce the pretty solid Legend of Tarzan movie in 2016 so who knows how this Aquaman could have turned out?

An Aquaman film also served as a punchline for Entourage, starting with the HBO series’ second season in 2005, which treated the role of Aquaman as one step above co-starring in an Olsen twins movie in an ongoing gag. It wasn’t all mockery, though. The movie ends up being directed by James Cameron and goes on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.