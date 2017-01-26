Arrow wrapped up the first half of the season with the shocking return of Laurel Lance, formerly Black Canary. But, of course, there’s a twist: It’s Evil, Fun Laurel! Huzzah!
While it’s likely not the Evil, Fun Laurel we saw in The Flash‘s adventures in alternate reality, it’s pretty clear from previews, not to mention the fact the episode is titled “Who Are You?,” that this isn’t the Laurel we spent three seasons making fun of and then a couple being mildly surprised she was an effective vigilante. No, this is a mean Laurel, which, honestly, good. Laurel’s more fun when she’s attacking people with her sonic scream.
Meanwhile, pretty much everybody got broken up: Curtis was dumped by his husband for being a vigilante, Ollie accidentally killed Felicity’s boyfriend because apparently he’s unable to spot a trap despite being at this for ten years, and Diggle is back in jail on false charges. Also Prometheus, this season’s big bad and also Ollie’s creepy stalker, is still out there, still killing people and still being weirdly obsessed with Ollie. And finally Ollie is flashing back to hanging out with Dolph Lungren which, really, wouldn’t you? We’ll find out what Evil, Fun Laurel has in store tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?
It’s a laryngitis ray!
Evil Laurel has Vampire Willow’s outfit, I just noticed.
shes hot is what she is
Everyone in this episode is deaf now.
Dude, at least DODGE.
Did Prometheus just punch out Ragman?
that guys teeth are unusually yellow
Star City isn’t noted for dental hygiene.
The Attorney General can’t disbar people, dude.
Wild Dog, Motivational Speaker.
“I can be an acquired taste.” Oh go back to your home planet.
I really hope Prometheus and Ollie end up in a death match fighting only with Klingon batliffs.
That’d be fun!
I have to admit I like this guy wore his nice tie and shirt to the beating.
Oh slap him.
She’s my future ex.
That sounds like the worst Sci-Fi Channel movie.
Ollie, she outsmarted you AND you’re a dick. Accept it and follow orders.
I like that the theme of this episode is that Felicity is becoming the leader because IT’S OVERDUE
“I’m used to it. Your glass is full of laryngitis bacteria.”
Shouldn’t they give her like pajamas instead of making her wear the leather dress all the time?
That glass is also your toilet.
Still better than Star Labs!
So I’m guessing the Vigilante suddenly appears.
I will say Ollie IS a bleeding-heart liberal in the comics so this sorta makes sense.
Fauxaurel.
Felicity’s going to beat up Ollie soon and it’ll be richly deserved.
Curtis reeeeeally should have opened up about this before now.
Ollie is wondering if he can bang a 3rd Lance sister.
“So I collected the set in THIS reality… Sarah alive in your reality?”
Man, every passing minute with this nosering just makes this episode sillier.
C’mon Ollie, you’ve been CONSISTENTLY wrong when it comes to this stuff.
She’s a hero for destroying that god-awful statue.
Undeniable.
Great work there Mr. T.
I pity that fool.
I mean, I guess they screwed up. But she is evil, sooooo
ollie is thinking with the wrong head
That nosering is so stupid.
Now that she’s evil, she has a nose ring.
its the female variant of the goatee
“He’s better than both us put together.” Truth.
You’re bringing in your DA to defend Diggle?
I can’t get over Worf’s voice coming out of Prometheus.
I can’t unhear it now
I think Worf also did the voice of Kalibak in the Justice League cartoon.
I thought they stopped storing villains in Star Labs after the timeline change.
You’d think they’d just dump her back in her reality in the first place.
Wait, Prometheus broke into STAR Labs? HIRE A SECURITY GUARD!
so her cover is blown all ready?
So what’s Evil Fun Laurel’s game here?
So how does evil Laurel know about the Waverider and the Legends?
She went to our Earth and spent a week getting caught up on DVR.
Oh good, they’re not screwing around.
“I think it’s important we embrace the miracles too.” DUDE YOU KILLED FELICITY’S BOYFRIEND
“The Lance sisters have a habit of coming back to life.” Yeah, because you get them killed, dude.
That hoodie is 3 sizes too big.
It’s the only clothes he’s wearing.
Felicity is really taking a beating this episode and we’re SIX MINUTES IN
Fun fact: Jim Starlin made way more money off the KGBeast than he did off Thanos and the Guardians of the Galaxy.
These calls are recorded Diggle.
Yeah, seriously.
Felicity, you forgot about Diggle?! Really?!
I just feel bad for Quinten. He can’t handle this shit again.
Seriously, this show loves to jerk him the hell around.
Felicity has every right to be bitter as hell, sorry, Ollie.