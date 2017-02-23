‘Arrow’ Fights A Supervillain Power Trio On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Arrow, there was a very sincere effort to address gun control that we respect while pointing out that, er, it had a few issues. Fortunately, we’re back tonight with another supervillain team-up, sort of Ollie’s personal Legion of Doom, short of his exes teaming up on him.
This episode brings back the creepy stalker Cupid (Amy Gumenick), the vicious drug importer China White (Kelly Hu) and rogue cop Liza Warner (Rutina Wesley) as a power trio who want Arrow’s head. Fortunately he’s got… um, well, it seems he’s mostly on his own at the moment! So maybe Ollie should either work on his powers of persuasion or hope that the group will implode on its own. Considering Warner was killing drug dealers, you’d think China White would be a little leery of working with her, but desperate times, we suppose.
Meanwhile, Quentin struggles with his decision last season to work for a freakin’ evil wizard, and Ollie has to figure out how to explain to the Starling CIty police that he killed one of their own for about the dumbest reason possible. We’re sure that’ll work out fine. We’ll learn if it does tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?
You work with superheroes, of course it involves a costume.
I love how everyone is worried about 5 cops looking for GA.
Well, he doesn’t want to kill them. He only wants to kill criminals.
Ollie, you don’t get a mulligan on murder, and if you did this would be like your eight millionth.
this seems like an easy out for this particular point in the plot
This season is ending with Ollie outing himself on TV isn’t it?
Ollie, you know how stupid this sounds?
Ollie, he is GOING TO ASK HOW YOU KNOW THIS.
“Who does that to a person?” YOU, OLLIE. YOU DID THIS LIKE A DOZEN TIMES.
“She’s certainly not going to find a job in journalism.” [Fox News Joke]
Ollie, she literally told you she was going to out you.
Speaking of Justified, if they could get Walton Goggins to be the big bad next season Arrow would become the best show on TV.
Well he is a national treasure, should be cloned and cast on every show on television.
Maybe it will turn out that Timothy Olyphant is Vigilante. Then he can start wearing the cowboy hat and neckercheif.
She just killed your friend and you decide to get rapey with them?
“Oh my God, they just impaled Charlie!” “THAT ASS THOUGH!”
So, wait, they murder a dude in front of you, and your first impulse is to hit on them?
I never noticed that actor until justified, and now I notice him in a lot of stuff
That show boosted a TON of careers.
I didn’t recognize him without the wheelchair.
theas Prometheus!
Prometheaus?
Thea was kind of overreaching here, but they’re not WRONG.
The ultimate plot twist would be if she was Prometheus.
There’s a pretty good chance they’re going there, or Prometheus will recruit her.
shes getting turned on there
“I’ve been thoroughly discredited.” That was going to happen anyway! YOU BANGED YOUR SUBJECT!
A lot of anonymous tips going around.
damn guy faux mask wearing trolls
How can he know the father and the mother but not know the son
That is a great question.
Yeah, that was about how that was gonna go.
my own authority!
RESPECT MY AUTHORITAY!
It’s not like GA hasn’t left his arrows all over town.
Wait, really? That’s what you’re building your case on?
This’ll end poorly.
Come on Ollie you didn’t tell Quentin?!
Of course he has a smokebomb in his bow.
Ruh roh
Surprise!
Yeah, OK, this is fair. He sold out to an evil wizard.
WE HAVE A TAGLINE!!!
I do like this episode is teaming up unlikely duos.
Wait, nobody thought to check Church’s WALLET?
so eventually he gets his terrific weapons
Eventually!
I’m down with Thea/Felicity trolling Ollie’s girlfriend.
I do love that neither Felicity nor Thea trust Ollie to protect his secret identity.
Nice to see Ollie back to smoking fools.
I really would not use the Triads to store my stuff.
Serious question, at this point, who’d be a GANGSTER in Starling, come to think of it?
Property rates are dirt cheap.
Ollie has an apple watch.
Some stuff you’ve just gotta do off the shelf.
“Welcome to the SCPD, your red shirt is over there.”
So… Fake kidnapping with Diggle in green to save the day?
Yup.
They should really schedule that every few months. Like a secret identity oil change.
He showed up the same week Ollie returned from the island and no one can connect the dots.
Well, they did arrest Ollie and then the Arrow showed up while he was in jail.
“Are you the Green Arrow?” Well, at least you’re fact-checking I guess?
So how ruined is her career after it comes out she was humping the mayor to investigate him?
This episode better be more action packed and maybe a little ridiculous after last week’s moral slog
I don’t think we’ll need to worry about that.
A PETABYTE? How much porn does Prometheus’ mom HAVE?
These guards are not smart.
Surprised the cupid episode wasn’t last week
Their whole schedule appears knocked out of kilter.