‘Arrow’ Fights A Supervillain Power Trio On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Arrow, there was a very sincere effort to address gun control that we respect while pointing out that, er, it had a few issues. Fortunately, we’re back tonight with another supervillain team-up, sort of Ollie’s personal Legion of Doom, short of his exes teaming up on him.

This episode brings back the creepy stalker Cupid (Amy Gumenick), the vicious drug importer China White (Kelly Hu) and rogue cop Liza Warner (Rutina Wesley) as a power trio who want Arrow’s head. Fortunately he’s got… um, well, it seems he’s mostly on his own at the moment! So maybe Ollie should either work on his powers of persuasion or hope that the group will implode on its own. Considering Warner was killing drug dealers, you’d think China White would be a little leery of working with her, but desperate times, we suppose.

Meanwhile, Quentin struggles with his decision last season to work for a freakin’ evil wizard, and Ollie has to figure out how to explain to the Starling CIty police that he killed one of their own for about the dumbest reason possible. We’re sure that’ll work out fine. We’ll learn if it does tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?