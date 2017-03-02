‘Arrow’ Fights Fire With Fire On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Arrow, Ollie fought a power trio of villains and this episode’s plot was set up as Ollie’s flagrant corruption was outed to the entire world. So this week, Ollie goes on trial, and hopefully manages to avoid getting shot by the Punish-ah, heh, by the Vigilante.
Also hopefully this week they explain why anyone in Starling cares. Seriously, the city’s a trash fire, the last four mayors have all served, at best, a year in office, usually because they’ve gotten killed, and every year there’s another terrorist attack. If Starling City were real it probably would have been occupied by the National Guard for years now, or possibly just bulldozed into the ground and everybody shipped to Central City. Hey, at least the supervillain attacks involve gorillas and colorful villains!
Joking aside, Ollie has basically been failing his way to success as a politician, so we’ll be interesting to see how he manages to avoid any real consequences for being hilariously incompetent. So far he’s more or less been coasting, aside from that token gun registry bill, which, to be fair, as probably the best mayor the city’s ever had, that should count as a major victory. We’ll find out tonight at 8pm on the CW. Join us, won’t you?
These Russians are nice enough to all speak English for us.
Wait, that’s what gets the Bratva pissed? He’s skimming off their graft.
My contract is almost up Ollie I have to go.
Are they going to kill her off? Her character is pretty useless right now.
every season thea has some kind o breakdown
Whatever happened to the girl Prometheus was working with?
Was wondering the same thing earlier, couldn’t remember if she was killed or something
She’s quitting, dimwit.
Ollie just literally humped himself into some good press.
Something something dark knight
I hate the logic these shows have that if the bad guy isn’t within your eye sight then he’s gone and there’s no point in chasing after him.
That is irritating, although surviving a flashbang to the face, let alone walking away, is, yeah.
Ollie’s firing himself as vigilante.
So fancy grenades then?
Fancy grenades that are also office supplies that can fly?
How does Vigilante walk away from a flashbang to the face?
WE HAVE TAGLINE
Can no one hear all those gun shots?
Vigilante is a terrible shot at close range.
You think he noticed the blue laser, maybe?
Nobody thinks to have this press conference in like a secluded courtyard or, you know, INDOORS?
Wouldn’t it be great if they impeach him, and then he just gets reelected anyway?
Mayor for life
I’m pretty sure he never got elected the first time. I think his opponent won and then was killed.
So the T Spheres are glorified laser pointers.
You can also make testicle jokes about them.
Russian fire alarms are SUPER shrill.
How worse would the city really be without him as mayor.
The whole thing’s a teardown.
“You’ve done a remarkable job.” How? By not dying?
Who taught Thea poli-sci?
the league of assassins
Wait, you’re going to extort him with his wife’s suicide? REALLY?
That’s a good job of the show to throw some misdirection for the comic readers
So who the hell is Vigilante supposed to be?
TOMMY. Seriously though, probably journalist-lady.
Well, I didn’t see that coming
Heh. OK. That was good.
VOICE MODULATION-OFF!
So are his balls going to float or not?
Better be careful or Curtis’ balls will knock you out.
Looks like they took comic book prometheus’ helmet and gave it to tv show vigilante
Really.
Paul’s met somebody else, Curtis.
Nobody respects Curtis but he’s probably going to save all their asses.
You need to rest. Just lay down and have a flashback.
In Soviet Russia concussion checks you.
This episode has had some weird dialog
Yeah, what the hell is up with that?
Is she telling Ollie to get a therapist because you’re like a decade too late, lady.
You would think with all the murder attempts Ollie has survived as mayor the council would cut him some slack.
Weird nfl comment
That’s a pretty thin justification for keeping Ollie on the sidelines.
So what does the driver think happened?
That Captain Cold/Heatwave spinoff looks gritty.
I wonder what costs more: a cgi ape fight or flipped limo?
Ape fight.
Wow, he flung Thea pretty hard.
Thea’s gonna seduce the councilmember
“Now this is what I call a member, Councillor.”
That’s one acrobatic limo.
I like evil scheming Thea, but she’s not good at this.
If this were anywhere close to reality so many people would be getting perpwalked right now.
The etching? Really? It’s not like there’s arrow ballistics.
Phrasing?