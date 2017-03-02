Are Comics The Most Progressive Form Of Media?

‘Arrow’ Fights Fire With Fire On This Week’s Geeky TV

#Comics
03.01.17

Last week on Arrow, Ollie fought a power trio of villains and this episode’s plot was set up as Ollie’s flagrant corruption was outed to the entire world. So this week, Ollie goes on trial, and hopefully manages to avoid getting shot by the Punish-ah, heh, by the Vigilante.

Also hopefully this week they explain why anyone in Starling cares. Seriously, the city’s a trash fire, the last four mayors have all served, at best, a year in office, usually because they’ve gotten killed, and every year there’s another terrorist attack. If Starling City were real it probably would have been occupied by the National Guard for years now, or possibly just bulldozed into the ground and everybody shipped to Central City. Hey, at least the supervillain attacks involve gorillas and colorful villains!

Joking aside, Ollie has basically been failing his way to success as a politician, so we’ll be interesting to see how he manages to avoid any real consequences for being hilariously incompetent. So far he’s more or less been coasting, aside from that token gun registry bill, which, to be fair, as probably the best mayor the city’s ever had, that should count as a major victory. We’ll find out tonight at 8pm on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

