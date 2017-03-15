A Ranking Of Our Favorite DC Couples

‘Arrow’ Faces A Checkmate On This Week’s Geeky TV

#Comics
Senior Contributor
03.15.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Two weeks ago on Arrow, the show dropped a major bombshell by finally revealing who Prometheus was. Of course, that didn’t solve any of Ollie’s problems, and opened the door to another mystery, both of which will probably come to the fore tonight.

Since it’s revealed in the above trailer, it’s come out that once again a city employee is a supervillain. It’s just that this time it’s not the mayor, but instead the DA, Adrian Chase, which meant comics fans were faked out by the Arrow staff since “Adrian Chase” is usually the alias of the Vigilante, the gun nut running around Starling pumping lead into felons. Which leads us to two questions: What’s Adrian’s beef with Ollie in the first place, and if he’s not the gun-toting homicidal maniac, who is?

The first question appears to be getting answered tonight, as Ollie’s girlfriend is kidnapped and he has to save her, something we’re not giving good odds on. It seems likely, though, that it’s all connected to Ollie’s little adventure in Russia, where killing Dolph Lundgren is taking an appropriately long time, and where Ollie has some connections with Talia Al Ghul, which also raise some eyebrows. We’ll see if Ollie’s past is catching up with him yet again tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comics
TAGSarrowComicsDC COMICSliveblogsthe cw
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 day ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP