‘Arrow’ Breaks Up The Team On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Arrow, Ollie finally owned up to the fact that he’s kinda sorta a serial killer, in a torture session/therapy session performed by Prometheus, going by Adrian Chase. Of course, reconciling Ollie to the fact that he’s a killer means, uh, all of a sudden Ollie has no problem killing people. Good work, Adrian, you’ve gotten Ollie to embrace killing people again! And he hates your guts! We see absolutely nothing going wrong with this well-considered plan!
Also it appears Ollie is planning on either breaking up the band or at least stepping away from them to go murder the terrorist, which they likely will not accept being as they’re a team. Besidess, Diggle and Wild Dog both run around shooting people, so it’s not like Ollie impaling henchmen is that big of a moral hurdle. It’s not like Curtis is going to realize that hey, they’re not using rubber bullets.
The main question is whether we’ll see superhero Felicity in this episode because frankly, after watching Legends of Tomorrow, it’s past time for Felicity to suit up and punch suckers. We’ll see if she embraces her vigilante side tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?
Kord!
If the series becomes Ollie turning around the city by becoming a gangster, all is forgiven.
He’s turning the cave into a bachelor pad.
Anatoly for series regular.
Only if you give him a Rocket Red suit.
Yeah, strip away a man’s moral compass, Adrian, he’s gonna do some bad shit.
I think Ollie has been hanging around Barry too long. He’s spending all his time moping.
No kidding. I get that moping is cheap, but come on.
With a scarf like that everybody would rob banks
No kidding.
They should just title this episode “Amell Needed A Day Off From Stunts.”
Wait, why doesn’t the REPORTER out Adrian Chase?
None of those look like cell phones, traffic cams, etc.
I love that propmasters use that Gil Hibben throwing knife as if it’s some sort of secret weapon, instead of something you buy from juggling catalogues when you’re a teenager.
“You’re an animal who enjoys murder.” HE’S ALSO AN ASSASSIN/NINJA/SPY YOU IDIOT.
Ollie, you know you can just resign, right?
Is four people really enough to defend this hellhole? Well, three and a fraction, one IS Curtis.
These are the only people who can’t break into the Arrowcave.
Kara could bash a door in.
I think airplanes are interfering with my TV signal. Stupid Logan.
I guess last week wasn’t the series finale, weird.
Are you kidding? Amell’s going to be going shirtless until he’s fifty.
Um, how is he wrong? Ollie’s killed how many people again?
And we’re live!
“I killed a jerk and I liked it, taste of his blood Chapstick.”