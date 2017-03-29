‘Arrow’ Breaks Up The Team On This Week’s Geeky TV

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week on Arrow, Ollie finally owned up to the fact that he’s kinda sorta a serial killer, in a torture session/therapy session performed by Prometheus, going by Adrian Chase. Of course, reconciling Ollie to the fact that he’s a killer means, uh, all of a sudden Ollie has no problem killing people. Good work, Adrian, you’ve gotten Ollie to embrace killing people again! And he hates your guts! We see absolutely nothing going wrong with this well-considered plan!

Also it appears Ollie is planning on either breaking up the band or at least stepping away from them to go murder the terrorist, which they likely will not accept being as they’re a team. Besidess, Diggle and Wild Dog both run around shooting people, so it’s not like Ollie impaling henchmen is that big of a moral hurdle. It’s not like Curtis is going to realize that hey, they’re not using rubber bullets.

The main question is whether we’ll see superhero Felicity in this episode because frankly, after watching Legends of Tomorrow, it’s past time for Felicity to suit up and punch suckers. We’ll see if she embraces her vigilante side tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?