Marvel/Disney

Big changes are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know this as they head into Phase 4. Some key actors are nearing the end of their contracts, with Chris Evans’ run as Captain America potentially coming to an end with his contract running out after Avengers 4, and Robert Downey Jr. possibly wrapping up his time as Tony Stark in the same movie. Contracts aside, Marvel probably wants to establish the fact that there are indeed high stakes out there for their heroes, stakes beyond losing Quicksilver in a brief appearance, as they head into Infinity War.

The cloud of a major character’s death has been hanging over the MCU for years, with either Captain America’s death being recreated from the comics, or Iron Man’s murder taking his place. Now, a casting agency, Central Casting Georgia put out the following call (which has since been taken down):

Mourners: Looking for men and women over the age of 18, all ethnicities, to portray mourners. Especially looking for good character looks and expressive faces. This will be photo selected by the film’s directors! Size restrictions: Men no larger than 44 coat, women dress size 0-8. FOR NEW FACES ONLY! You cannot have worked on this project previously, or be booked on upcoming days. NO EXCEPTIONS!

There have been funerals in the Marvel movies before, but a situation in which they show off mourners seems bigger. Kind of a landmark funeral that will affect thousands. Like this scene from the funeral of Captain America (spoilers of a ten-year-old-comic):