Justice League is currently the second highest-grossing movie in the country (although that doesn’t mean it’s not a commercial disappointment), but talk has already shifted away from DC, thanks to Vanity Fair‘s “Secrets of the Marvel Universe” cover story. The article is full of noteworthy details about the past and present of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (fun fact: Chris Evans was among the trickiest actors to sign for a now-standard multi-picture deal), but it gets really interesting when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige discusses the future.

Marvel is currently “22 movies in, and we’ve got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before, intentionally,” Feige told Vanity Fair‘s Joanna Robinson, while Disney C.E.O. Bob Iger added, “We’re looking for worlds that are completely separate — geographically or in time — from the worlds that we’ve already visited.”

The bridge between what was and what will be is Avengers 4 (due out May 3, 2019). The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018) will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale,” Feige promised. “There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.” Expect a shift away from the old guard of Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, and towards MCU newcomers like Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther.

Beyond that, though, anything is possible (except for Edgar Wright directing Ant-Man 3).

