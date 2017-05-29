Ryan Penagos

The Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout ride debuted in Disneyland’s ever-expanding park to much ballyhoo from parkgoers (and freaked out reporters), but it’s a mysterious Avengers hatch that popped up in recent days that has most fans enthralled with what James Gunn calls: “The Marvel Theme Park Universe.” The hatch reportedly appeared just outside the Mission: Breakout ride, surrounded by a crew of workers in hazmat suits. What does it mean? What secrets does it hold?

This is starting to make its rounds, but what do you think of the #Avengers hatch outside the #GuardiansRide? #HeroUp pic.twitter.com/Q9SBNjD8CQ — DisneyExaminer (@DisneyExaminer) May 29, 2017

Clearly, this is the most important hatch since LOST, and probably a top three hatch of all-time. Considering Disney’s aggressive plans to expand and add more experiences to their theme parks, rather than just simple rides, the Avengers Hatch could be the first clue in a massive, immersive adventure.

We know Star Wars-land is going to have guests choose a side in the intergalactic battle between the Rebels and the Empire, so creating a mystery within the park to not only market an upcoming attraction but get fans involved with deciphering the meaning of these hatches is cool, and probably way more effective than a PR release or a commercial.

As Slashfilm points out, Marvel Themed Entertainment Creative Director Brian Crosby hinted at little things like this Avengers Hatch popping up all around Disney’s various parks at that Mission: Breakout launch.

“There are nods in this attraction to other things we are doing around the world. In true Marvel fashion, hashtag it’s all connected, there are nods to the Iron Man Experience in Hong Kong, there are nods to the Marvel Superhero Academy on the Disney Cruise Ship. It’s all connected guys. So we encourage you to be good fans and go on the interwebs and find all the clues and connect it all. That’s the fun, it’s all part of the same universe. And we’re just getting started.”

Are we about to get a full-on Marvel-land? Where are the other hatches, or clues that will explain what this hatch is? Here’s a picture of a befuddled Tony Stark. Appropriate for these strange times.



