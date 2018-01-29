Marvel

[extremely Stefon voice] Avengers: Infinity War has everything: black panthers and widows, spider and ant men, shirtless green guys, star lords, talking trees, and Gwyneth Paltrow. But there’s one thing it won’t have: Agent 13.

In an interview with BUILD Series, Emily VanCamp revealed that she doesn’t believe Sharon Carter, the undercover S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and relative of Peggy Carter who appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, will show up in Infinity War. “I mean listen, it’s hard to fit Sharon into that,” she said. “She’s really in Cap’s world, you know what I mean? So, I mean, I can’t say anything about anything, but I will say that you know she sort of fits into the Captain America movies, that’s where her sort of story lies.”

VanCamp continued, “I can tell you it’s going to be like an epic two-parter. From everything that I hear… it’s going to be amazing, and [Anthony and Joe Russo] are phenomenal. I mean they can do no wrong really, so I’m excited to see it.”

Well, if Sharon Carter (who we last saw locking lips with Captain America, much to Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s delight) isn’t going to be in Avengers: Infinity War, that only leaves every other character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No, seriously: according to Chris Hemsworth, there are “76 cast members” in this thing. But there’s only one Drax the Destroyer.

MARVEL

(Via BUILD Series)