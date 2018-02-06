Eagle-Eyed Marvel Fans Believe The Super Bowl’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Spoiled A Major Surprise

It’s been less than 24 hours since Disney and Marvel dropped their Super Bowl teaser for Avengers: Infinity War and Marvel fans have already dissected every possible frame of the 30-second trailer with an oversized magnifying glass and image brightening technology. It’s led to some speculation that the spot, seen by over 100 million people during the broadcast, may have accidentally revealed a big surprise.

Beyond Spider-Man and Iron Man’s new suit or Captain America’s seemingly missing shield, the Marvel fan community is focusing on a specific moment 11 seconds into the trailer when Vision, Captain America/Nomad, and Black Widow are walking down a hall with a purpose. You can see someone behind Cap’s left arm for a brief second which very well could be Captain Marvel.

Take a look for yourself. Is that Captain Marvel’s star?

