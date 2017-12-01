‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Already Breaking Records

Marvel

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was released on Wednesday, and it’s already garnered a set of YouTube records. The trailer broke two records. One for the most views worldwide in the first 24 hours: 230 million. The first-day world record was previously held by It (197 million) and, before that, by The Fate of the Furious (139 million). Perhaps Avengers: Infinity War broke that record because everyone was rewatching to see all those characters and the easy-to-miss details.

The trailer was also the fastest to reach 1 million likes on YouTube, and it’s still climbing (over 2 million likes as of this writing). And strong reactions continue to pour in about the unprecedentedly-popular Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Some likened Thanos’ appearance to other familiar figures.