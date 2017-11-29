MARVEL

Earlier today, Marvel dropped the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. In the immortal words of Stefon: It. Has. Everything. Captain America with a beard. Spider-Man in an iron suit. Thanos out of his space-chair. A portal (there’s always a portal). What the trailer lacks in, y’know, plot, it more than makes up in your childhood dream of watching the Hulk and Black Panther run through Wakanda together coming true. What, no one else had that dream?

Anthony and Joe Russo’s Infinity War (and its sequel, the still-untitled Avengers 4) is the culmination of a decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so needless to say, fans are stoked. And they’re sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Hearing the theme song tickled everyone’s Spidey sense.

ME WHEN THE AVENGERS SONG THEME STARTED TO PLAY #InfinityWarTrailer pic.twitter.com/wevNlZ6kwj — I'm also a we (@gentlyicarus) November 29, 2017

When the Avengers theme kicks in. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/conHGnUD4F — Not Quite Christmas (@NotQuiteCool) November 29, 2017