After months of hype and more than a few teases for fans, the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is here. And it looks to be a truly massive crossover.

The trailer features the Avengers, of course, but also works in a few others, like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Of particular interest is that they’re not just there for window-dressing. Spidey, in particular, gets a beating at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Strange has the misfortune to find the Hulk has fallen through his roof and turned back into puny Banner in the process. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) also gets in on the action as Thanos appears to make the tactical mistake of invading Wakanda. Someone get this man a shield, indeed.

That said, the trailer is decidedly holding back. We get a few tastes of the epic scale of the plot, with a massive Wakandan battle scene and a brawl over New York, but the whole crossover nature, let alone the many, many rumors about what we’ll see in the movie, are left out of the trailer. So, expect a lot more to come out as the movie’s release date of May 4th inches closer.