The Casting Rumors For Joss Whedon’s ‘Batgirl’ Have Already Started

03.31.17 3 Comments

DC Comics

Batgirl is coming together surprisingly quickly; when the news leaked that Joss Whedon was on the verge of signing on to write, direct, and produce a solo Batgirl movie, it also came out that Warner Bros. had decided just a month before to make the flick in question. And if that weren’t fast enough, they may have — Maybe? Possibly? — already found a lead. Yep, that’s right. The rumors have started.

ScreenRant lays out the admittedly somewhat thin evidence that actress Lindsey Morgan, best know for her role as Raven Reyes on The CW’s cult hit The 100, has been cast as the lead. Mostly it boils down to Morgan teasing her Twitter followers that she’s landed a major role, and then retweeting a bunch of Batgirl articles, which, to be fair, has been a clue about casting in the past.

That said, it’s a bit unusual to cast a lead before you hire a director, although it’s possible that Morgan was cast as Barbara Gordon as part of another movie. Gotham City Sirens is rumored to feature Batgirl, and, more to the point, Batman V. Superman made it clear there’s an ugly, and little-discussed, incident in Batman’s past that might have involved Barbara Gordon. Or, perhaps, Morgan was cast as somebody in Batgirl’s orbit. But it says something, either way, about how excited fans are for the movie that casting rumors are already dropping.

