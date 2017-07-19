‘Moonstruck’ Leads This Week’s Best New Comics

Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

Comics are, for many, a superhero’s realm. While smaller publishers, and even DC Comics, have steadily pushed at the boundaries of the medium, some genres are simply aren’t on the stands that often. In the debut issue of Moonstruck (Image), Grace Ellis and Shae Beagle deliver an unusual romantic comedy set in a town full of mythical creatures living and working next to humans, and it’s a good reminder comics are more than guys in tights.

The plot at the moment is simple: Julie, a barista, is navigating the waters of a new relationship while holding down a job. It stands out because of how Ellis and Beagle balance the mythical aspects with the plot. It’s important that everybody’s some type of mythical creature. There are moments where Ellis tries a little too hard; Julie is a carefully rendered character surrounded, at least somewhat, by caricatures. It’s clear that everybody’s mythological status represents their inner self: The vampire is a mooch, the centaur is non-binary, and so on, which is a clever conceit but future issues will need to flesh that out.

Still, it’s just the first issue, and Beagle stands out for her art here. Beagle’s outsize scales and sense of cartooning help carry the book, giving it a funny, gentle feel, like a Looney Tunes cartoon by way of Nora Ephron or Ernst Lubitsch. If the characters can feel a bit weightier, Moonstruck could be a welcome chance to broaden out comics, in more ways than one.

