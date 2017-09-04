This Droid Meeting Is Further Proof That ‘The Last Jedi’ Might Be The Cutest ‘Star Wars’ Movie Yet

#Star Wars
Features Writer
09.03.17

While Star Wars fans wait for the next trailer for The Last Jedi to arrive (please, Lucasfilm gods, reward our patience soon), there have been a few tantalizing tidbits to keep the love of the Force alive. Namely, really cute stuff. Yes, while things are most likely to go dark when Rey returns to the big screen, but for now, Star Wars is leaning into Porg mania. On top of these adorable bipeds, they’re bring out the cuteness big guns with BB-8.

In the latest official animated short, BB-8 meets his First Order counterpart, BB-9E. While one would think that no one would be impervious to the charms of BB-8, be they human, alien, or droid, his evil twin is certainly not a fan. While BB-8 remains his chipper self, BB-9E is his Hot Topic doppelgänger.

Director Rian Johnson has been dropping some fun facts on Twitter lately, and the rollout of BB-9E is no different. When the inherent cuteness of The Last Jedi characters was pointed out on Twitter, Johnston let us all know that it could have been even cuter.

As the countdown to December 15th marches on, at least fans have these charming creatures to keep them company (until they inevitably make us cry when the movie comes out).

(Via Mashable)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSBB-8Rian JohnsonStar WarsThe Last Jedi

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP