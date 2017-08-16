Warner Bros.

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (That’s My Martha) wasn’t exactly everybody’s cup of tea when it arrived in theaters in 2016. Reviews were “mixed” (the polite way of saying not great) and a frequent critique was over how our buds Batman and Superman were presented in the material. If that was a major hang-up in your BvS experience (it might not be), Ben Affleck‘s Batman forecast for the upcoming DC superhero combo affair Justice League should be a dollop of good news.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Affleck (who you can imagine with pointy bat ears if you like) indicated that the Justice League presentation of Batman will be a more familiar version of the character. That’s not to say it’s shift in style strictly for the sake of a change. According to Affleck, there were different circumstances attached to Batman’s rumble with Superman.

“BvS departed a little bit from the traditional Batman,” offered Affleck. “He started out with all this rage directed at Superman, because of his coworkers who had died in the fight Superman had with Zod.”

At this stage in the DCEU storytelling journey things have changed.

“He was holding on to a lot of anger, in a little bit of an irrational way,” he said. “Whereas this is a much more traditional Batman. He’s heroic. He does things in his own way, but he wants to save people, help people.”

Change is sort of a steady theme with DC’s film output lately. Wonder Woman‘s colossal success has had a major impact on the future of the DCEU and the reshoot speculation attached to Justice League seems to signal that there’s a shift in play with what the comic giant and Warner Bros. want to put out into the cinematic marketplace.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)