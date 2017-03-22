The Cool Story Behind The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Soundtrack

An American War Story Leads This Week’s Best Comics

03.22.17

The history of American independence is neither as clean nor as glorious as the history books suggest. But really, we all figure this out fairly quickly. What makes Rebels: These Free and Independent States, the followup to Brian Wood and Andrea Mutti’s meticulous historical drama about the people you don’t hear about in high school history, so fascinating is that it delves into how political events we all know hit many of our ancestors right where it hurt.

The book follows John Abbot, son of the previous series’ protagonist Seth, as he’s revealed to be obsessed with boats. John would probably be called a high-functioning autistic person today, but in the 1780s, he’s just odd but very smart. Seth’s struggles with understanding John are set against the very real political crisis leading up to the founding of the U.S. Navy, namely American merchant ships being sunk across the world, and it comes to a head in 1794, and John, having spent years as an apprentice, being called on to go to war.

Part of why this is so compelling is Mutti’s careful work with details and faces. Seth’s struggles to even understand his son can be heartbreaking, and Mutti adds little moments, like a mother stringing laundry near the graves of her (never mentioned) children, that remind us that life in post-Revolutionary America was nasty, brutish, and far too often short. Historical dramas are rare in comics in the first place, and finding them this well-done is even rarer.

