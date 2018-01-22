Twitter Jokingly Sums Up Movie Plots With #DescribeASciFiFilmBadly

#Alien #Twitter #Star Wars
01.22.18

Last month, people on Twitter got together to Explain A Film Plot Badly, and now they’ve followed up with a science fiction focused version of the joke with #DescribeASciFiFilmBadly. Over the weekend, people tried to summarize sci fi films within the 280 character limit on tweets, while also getting it hilariously wrong. Because sometimes, when you think about a film’s plot a little too long, you realize John Connor gave his best friend the opportunity to bang his mom, Avatar is “basically Pocahontas but with aliens,” and Back To The Future gets creepier with every rewatch.

Some people kept their descriptions short and to the point, summing up Superman, Back To The Future, The Fifth Element, Edge Of Tomorrow, The Terminator, and Jurassic Park bluntly.

TOPICS#Alien#Twitter#Star Wars
TAGSAlienCLICHESMOVIE TROPESSci FiStar WarsThe ThingTwitter

