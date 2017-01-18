Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

‘Curse Words’ Leads The List Of This Week’s Best Comics

#Comics #Marvel
01.18.17 1 hour ago

Image Comics

It’s a story as old as the fantasy genre: An evil wizard comes to our world to end it. But what if that evil wizard pokes around, meets the people, and decides it’s a lot better than the crappy alternate reality he comes from? What if he uses his magic powers to set himself up in business? That’s the basic premise of Charles Soule and Ryan Browne’s Curse Words (Image), launching this week.

Soule is no stranger to putting a sharp twist on an old story, and what anchors this tale is Wizord, the “hero” who turns out to be a lot more morally complicated than his supposedly heart-warming backstory would indicate. He can help you, but he’s not a nice guy, and you forget that at your peril. Browne, meanwhile, is perhaps something of an odd choice for a book like this; while he’s skilled at fantasy, his thick lines and his taste for psychedelic colors (along with colorists Jordan Boyd and Michael Parkinson) tend to lend themselves more to comedy than action. Still, Browne can deliver the action scenes, and he has a taste for working gags into his depictions of magic; the introductory villain’s scepter is, uh, a bit phallic.

Curse Words has the virtue of being something unique on the increasingly crowded stands, and that makes it a great place to start. Besides, who doesn’t want to see Justin Bieber turned into a statue and blown up?

TOPICS#Comics#Marvel
TAGSComicsDC COMICSMarvel

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP