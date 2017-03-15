‘Kill Or Be Killed’ Tops The List Of This Week’s Best New Comics

Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

Kill Or Be Killed (Image Comics) has been, over its last six issues, a probing of the psyche of a spree killer. Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips have slowly been disassembling the social anxieties and ugly realities of the ’70s-style white-knight gun-toting vigilante from so many Charles Bronson and John Wayne movies, and it’s been fascinating. So this issue they throw us a complete curveball by switching protagonists.

To this point, we’ve seen Kira, the woman Dylan is in and out of love with, solely from his perspective. This issue is told entirely through her eyes and doesn’t even deal with Dylan until the very end. Instead we learn just where Kira learned all her bad habits, in a surprisingly intimate issue where she goes to her therapist, tries to confront her terrible mother, and winds up in about the worst place, literally and emotionally, possible, before the issue drops an unexpected plot twist out of nowhere.

It’s both a fascinating way to flesh out what’s been a stock character in some respects, and gives the book a gut-wrenching turn. Once again it’s a reminder that Kill Or Be Killed is a lot more than just another book about a man in a mask with a gun, and one of the better arguments for comics as art, right now.

