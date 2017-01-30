Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When done right, science fiction thrillers set in space are atmospheric white-knuckle rides. Classics such as Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and modern takes like Moon from Duncan Jones prey on our fears of isolation, technology, and the vastness of space. Even those in the genre that prove divisive — Interstellar — or are critically panned — Event Horizon — remind us what infinitesimal specks of dust we are to the wider universe. Now, Screen Media Films introduces a new initiate into the “space is creepy and cannot be trusted” genre with Beyond the Edge starring Sean Maher (Firefly) and Casper van Dien (Starship Troopers.)

From the official press release:

A decade into their mission to reach the end of the universe, Marine biologist Dr. Abe Anderson (Sean Maher) and pilot Lt. Col. Harold Richards (Casper van Dien) begin to unravel as mysterious occurrences happen onboard. When Harold dies in a freak accident, Abe realizes that this isn’t the first time. As the past and future collide, Abe must figure out what is real before they truly reach the edge of space.

Some interesting clues are in the trailer. The interior of the spaceship itself is exceptionally retro, as is the remote control Maher’s character handles (assumedly) before leaving Earth on his mission. The formal announcement that these two astronauts would be launching into the unknown takes place into front of a chalkboard — not even a projector, much less a high-tech modern screen. When asked what they do for fun, the response is old television shows and a pinball machine instead of tablets loaded down with apps. All of this points towards these men taking humanity’s first steps into the great unknown much longer than a decade ago.

So just how long have Dr. Anderson and Lt. Col. Richards been trapped in a hellish loop? Audiences can find out February 10th when Beyond the Edge is released on VOD.

(Via io9)