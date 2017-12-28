Billie Lourd Shared A Stirring, Personal Tribute To Her Mother Carrie Fisher

12.27.17 4 hours ago

It’s been one year since we lost actress, writer and all-around beloved American icon Carrie Fisher. On the anniversary of her passing, heartfelt tributes honoring Fisher have been in abundance. Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd marked the occasion with a stirring tribute to her mom offered up for the world to see on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Lourd reflected on an important journey she and her dad Bryan took to Norway in loving memory of Fisher. Showcasing two gorgeous photos taken co-starring the Northern Lights, Lourd wrote about the significance of the trek they embarked on and did so with flair.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” wrote Lourd in the post’s accompanying caption. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did. I love you times infinity. ”

Included after the text is the capper of an underwear/bikini emoji flanked by a pair of crescent moons, an apparent nod to Fisher’s Wishful Drinking bon mot “I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.” Of course, Fisher’s wit and writing talent proved so undeniable that 2017 was still blessed with it in our first year without her.

TOPICS#Carrie Fisher#Star Wars
TAGSBillie LourdCARRIE FISHERStar Wars

