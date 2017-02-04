Lucasfilm

The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with the very cool Billy Dee Williams on Friday and it was a geek culture junkie’s dream. Not only did he talk a bit about finally playing Two-Face in a Batman film — even if it is The Lego Batman Movie — but he also discussed his lunch with Donald Glover and the future of Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars films.

The odd part about the interview is how much it seems like Williams is protective of Lando Calrissian. He’s full of praise for Donald Glover and the current slate of Star Wars films in production, but it seems like there’s part of him that is a little sad to see someone else play the role. You can’t blame him given the mileage Calrissian has gotten since The Empire Strikes Back, but he’s at least going forward and looking to help. His lunch with Donald Glover is full of praise for Childish Gambino and his efforts to do the younger version of their Star Wars character the right way: