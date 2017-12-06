Netflix Finally Announces The ‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Premiere Date

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After releasing a series of teasers, titles, and set photos for upcoming episodes, Netflix has finally at long last given us the date Black Mirror will be back in our lives to make us feel weird, sad, and creeped out all over again. And it’s coming very soon. In a lovely late-holiday gift, Black Mirror season four will be released on December 29.

Season four will have six episodes, each telling a standalone story, and trailers have been released for each. These include “Crocodile,” “Arkangel” featuring Rosemarie DeWitt and directed by Jodie Foster, “Hang the DJ” which was described by series creator Charlie Brooker as “the closest thing we’ll get to a rom-com,” “Metalhead,” “Black Museum,” and “USS Callister” which looks to be a Star Trek homage featuring Jesse Plemons and Cristin Milioti.

Brooker, who wrote every episode this season, described the tone of season four to Deadline.

“In Series 4, there’s a huge variety of stories, and tone and genre and aesthetic, they all look very different. This season is very ambitious and broader. Series 3 gave us the confidence to take on new things and show Black Mirror could mean other things, meant that we didn’t just have to be nihilistic and bleak. It can be thought-compelling in different genres and moods, more surprising even though the DNA is the same.”

Black Mirror season four will premiere on Netflix December 29.