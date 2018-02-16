MARVEL

[Spoilers for Black Panther, obviously]

Black Panther (which is already breaking numerous box office records) is so good, you won’t want it to end, but when it does, at least you have two post-credits scenes to look forward to. Technically, one mid-credits scene and another after the long string of VFX artists is finished, both of which will have some impact on Avengers: Infinity War.

In the first, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) at his side, is visiting the United Nations in Vienna to announce that Wakanda will stop hiding and start sharing its technologically advanced resources with the rest of the world. “We must find a way to look after one another as if we are one tribe,” T’Challa says. When one snobby representative from an unidentified nation asks what Wakanda has to share, the Black Panther just smirks (he should have winked at the camera).

What does it mean for Infinity War? It’s clear from the trailer that the film will be partially set on Wakanda, with its seemingly-endless deposit of vibranium, the most powerful metal on Earth (it’s what Captain America’s shield is made out of). It will come in handy when Thanos, the ultimate Marvel big bad, comes to wreck sh*t up. That, snobby representative, is what Wakanda has to offer.

Also, Tony Stark will want to get his hands on Shuri’s (Letitia Wright) lab.