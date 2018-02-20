Marvel

The success of Black Panther likely can’t be celebrated enough for most people. It’s another triumph for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a truly diverse superhero film that makes the path traveled by those that came before worth it (Wesley Snipes should be proud). But it is also another blow against Warner Bros. and their DC Comics films, with their tentpole film Justice League failing to live up to the hype it had generated over the years.

This can be measured in fan reaction to each film, but it is the box office total that tells the true story. According to The Wrap, Black Panther will wrap up its first weekend with a domestic total that is equal to Justice League‘s entire theatrical run: