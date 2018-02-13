Just in time for Black Panther’s release in theaters, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is welcoming the denizens and royalty of Wakanda into the ridiculously expansive Lego world.

The expansion pack is the latest since LMSH2‘s November release and joins the Guardians of the Galaxy pack along with the five other level packs and character packs. It’s $2.99, but if you’re really, really into Lego, and the Marvel heroes that make up the game, the expansion pack offers way more value at $14.99.

Here’s how TellTale describes this mini-adventure:

Set within the Kingdom of Wakanda, players will take the legendary Wakandan Super Hero and his sister Shuri on a dangerous mission within the darkest depths of their homeland, battling mutated creatures and arch-nemesis Erik Killmonger’s vicious army. New playable characters Black Panther (Vibranium Suit), Okoye, Nakia, Erik Killmonger (Black Panther), Ulysses Klaue and Everett K. Ross, add to the main game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains.

In other words, it’s complementing the movie at the perfect time. Besides, it’s fun to add a few more characters to the cast of hundreds. Seriously, there are over 200 characters in the game. It makes one want a mashup of all the Lego games with characters from Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Marvel, Jurassic World (Pratt on Pratt action) and hell — even DC. Imagine that? A thousand characters. So many bits to pick up.