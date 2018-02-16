It’s safe to say that people are hyped for Black Panther. Ever since King T’Challa strode into Captain America: Civil War two years ago (and into the comics years before that) and stole the whole damn show, fans have been desperate to see the ruler of Wakanda in action again. In the weeks leading up to Marvel’s latest release, Black Panther has broken numerous records and received glowing reviews, and now audiences have finally seen the first round of screenings, and they are loving it.
It’s safe to say that Black Panther does not disappoint. As the reactions on Twitter start to roll in, they ranged from excited to ready to buy real estate in Wakanda (which is, unfortunately, still fictional).
I’m not sure, there’s been an awful lot of alt right types who haven’t seen it yet telling me how bad it is the last few days…
The inevitable blowback from snowflake conservatives who can’t stand ANYTHING not being all about them will be monumental.
This is great. Whether the movie is good or not, seeing so many people so happy about its mere existence is very heart warming. Can’t wait to see it