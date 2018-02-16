‘Black Panther’ Audience Reactions Are In, And People Are Loving It

#Black Panther #Twitter Reactions #Marvel
02.15.18 9 hours ago 3 Comments

Marvel

It’s safe to say that people are hyped for Black Panther. Ever since King T’Challa strode into Captain America: Civil War two years ago (and into the comics years before that) and stole the whole damn show, fans have been desperate to see the ruler of Wakanda in action again. In the weeks leading up to Marvel’s latest release, Black Panther has broken numerous records and received glowing reviews, and now audiences have finally seen the first round of screenings, and they are loving it.

It’s safe to say that Black Panther does not disappoint. As the reactions on Twitter start to roll in, they ranged from excited to ready to buy real estate in Wakanda (which is, unfortunately, still fictional).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Twitter Reactions#Marvel
TAGSBlack PantherMarveltwitter reactions

The RX

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 23 hours ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP