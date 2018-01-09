Marvel Gives ‘Black Panther’ The Royal Treatment During The College Football Championship Game

01.08.18 3 hours ago

Immediately following Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance at the college football championship game between Georgia and Alabama, a new song from Kendrick and Vince Staples ushered in one of the final looks at Marvel’s Black Panther before it drops on February 16th.

The “special look” was a mix of new and old. We’ve seen T’Challa returning home after his father’s death in Captain America: Civil War as the king of Wakanda multiple times, but now we’re seeing the internal struggles of his people jockeying for a new leader that might not be him. Amidst the new footage of T’Challa fighting in unarmed combat and getting a feel of his new digs, we see the big bads like Andy Serkis and Michael B. Jordan.

