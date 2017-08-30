Warner Bros.

Alien: Covenant featured two prequel shorts released online to tell the story ahead of the film. While they would’ve helped the finished film explain away some of the smaller points of the story, including a much-needed introduction to the crew of the Covenant. They were still enjoyable little looks that bridged gaps with Prometheus and set the stage for why Covenant was out in deep space in the first place and now it seems that we’re getting the same for Blade Runner 2049.

In the short prequel clip below from Collider titled Nexus: 2036, we meet Jared Leto’s Niander Wallace in the year 2036 and see the very beginning of his rise to prominence in the world. It covers the start of a moment that was described during Warner’s Comic-Con 2017 panel and helps to build the future world we’ll be seeing in October: