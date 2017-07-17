Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Every leap of civilization was built off the back of slaves.” So says Jared Leto’s creepy inventor character in this new trailer for Blade Runner 2049. Ryan Gosling just debuted the second trailer (first one here) for the Blade Runner sequel on Good Morning America.

The footage is intense, hinting that characters may or may not be replicants themselves, although we already know some questions about Harrison Ford’s character will be left unanswered. Additionally, Ford said earlier this year that the sequel “acknowledges and deals with some of the ethical considerations that technology presents us with.” He went on, “There’s no such thing as a free lunch, and we’re really talking about both the benefit of technology and the social consequences of it.”

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 raises a whole heap of questions this October 6th.

(Via Warner Bros. Pictures and the Hollywood Reporter)