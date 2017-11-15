This ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Channels Bob Ross Before Dropping The First Footage

#X-men #Ryan Reynolds #Deadpool
Entertainment Editor
11.15.17

God I love cocaine. So much.” That’s according to a very Bob Ross-like Deadpool in the intro to this red band teaser for Deadpool 2. The first footage from the film debuts about 90 seconds into the video, but you’ll want to sit through the introduction. It’s so relaxing. And informative. Did you know you shouldn’t eat the paint? Where was this advice before I got mercury poisoning?

As for the footage, it’s as amped-up as you’d expect from director David Leitch of John Wick and Atomic Blonde.

Along with the video comes this completely accurate official synopsis for Deadpool 2.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor — finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Ryan Reynolds#Deadpool
TAGSbob rossDeadpooldeadpool 2josh brolinRyan ReynoldsX-MENzazie beetz

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP