Oscar-certified actress Brie Larson is destined to turn in a stellar performance when she plays Captain Marvel in 2019, but she has more to bring to the table than just an acclaimed actress taking on Carol Danvers. Namely, she’s available for hire if Marvel is looking for a director.

Larson has been busy doing festival promo for her directorial debut Unicorn Store which included a chat with The Huffington Post at the Toronto International Film Festival. When asked about potentially directing an MCU joint in the future, Larson sounded excited about the challenge.

“Oh yeah, that’s my plan,” shared Larson. “Why not? My new life philosophy is I’m not going to tell myself no. I’m just going to do stuff until someone else tells me no.”

Marvel has been open to bold and interesting director choices in their history (like tapping Taika Waititi for Thor Rangarok and Jon Watts for Spider-Man: Homecoming), so why not consider Larson? She’s a promising young filmmaker Marvel can add to a stable of talent that has an endless assembly line of motion pictures on the way.

Captain Marvel is currently slated for a March 8, 2019 release date with Mississippi Grind filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck helming.

