Marvel Responds To The Backlash Over Captain America Going Full Nazi

Secret Empire #1 hits news stands today, but the series has already been raising hackles for weeks due to it depicting Captain America as a secret agent of Hydra (as in “Hail Hydra“), which seems a little too much like making Steve Rogers a straight up Nazi. Chris Evans would definitely not be happy with that. And it is fair to equate Hydra with the Nazis. Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. said it themselves: “And for the record, Hydra? They’re all Nazis.”