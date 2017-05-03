Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

Marvel Responds To The Backlash Over Captain America Going Full Nazi

#Comics #Marvel
Entertainment Editor
05.03.17

Marvel

Secret Empire #1 hits news stands today, but the series has already been raising hackles for weeks due to it depicting Captain America as a secret agent of Hydra (as in “Hail Hydra“), which seems a little too much like making Steve Rogers a straight up Nazi. Chris Evans would definitely not be happy with that. And it is fair to equate Hydra with the Nazis. Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. said it themselves: “And for the record, Hydra? They’re all Nazis.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comics#Marvel
TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANSComicsHAIL HYDRAKERFUFFLE WATCHMarvelnick spencerSecret Empire

Innovative Minds

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 2 days ago
Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

05.01.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP