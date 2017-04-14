Fans Give Heartwarming Tributes To Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher Actually Won’t Appear In ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

#Star Wars
Features Writer
04.14.17

Lucasfilm/Disney

Last week, it was reported that the dearly departed Carrie Fisher would be appearing in some degree in Star Wars: Episode IX. Her brother, Todd Fisher had stated at the TCM Film Festival in Los Angeles that he and her daughter, Billie Lourde, had given Disney permission to use footage of the actress for the upcoming installment in the Star Wars franchise. However, during an interview with ABC News, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Fisher would not be appearing in the third film in this trilogy.

“[Todd Fisher] was probably confused because we finished everything in ‘Eight,’ and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie. We’re so happy that we were able to complete shooting in the summer. Unfortunately, Carrie passed away.”

Kennedy explained that while earlier plans had included General Leia in Episode IX, those were scrapped and reworked following Fisher’s death.

“By the time we were well underway with ‘Episode Nine’ in our thoughts — we had not written the script yet — but we’ve regrouped, we started over again in January.”

While The Last Jedi may be Fisher’s last outing in the Star Wars universe, the festivities at the Star Wars Celebration this week signaled that her impact on the series cannot be understated. A touching video tribute and the fond references by the cast and crew were further proof that the Force will always be with her.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSCARRIE FISHERKATHLEEN KENNEDYStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE IX

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP