Carrie Fisher Actually Won’t Appear In ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Lucasfilm/Disney

Last week, it was reported that the dearly departed Carrie Fisher would be appearing in some degree in Star Wars: Episode IX. Her brother, Todd Fisher had stated at the TCM Film Festival in Los Angeles that he and her daughter, Billie Lourde, had given Disney permission to use footage of the actress for the upcoming installment in the Star Wars franchise. However, during an interview with ABC News, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Fisher would not be appearing in the third film in this trilogy.

EXCLUSIVE: Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy says Carrie Fisher will NOT be in @StarWars Episode 9 as General Leia. #SWCO #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/gxH80QteYb — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2017

“[Todd Fisher] was probably confused because we finished everything in ‘Eight,’ and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie. We’re so happy that we were able to complete shooting in the summer. Unfortunately, Carrie passed away.”

Kennedy explained that while earlier plans had included General Leia in Episode IX, those were scrapped and reworked following Fisher’s death.

“By the time we were well underway with ‘Episode Nine’ in our thoughts — we had not written the script yet — but we’ve regrouped, we started over again in January.”

While The Last Jedi may be Fisher’s last outing in the Star Wars universe, the festivities at the Star Wars Celebration this week signaled that her impact on the series cannot be understated. A touching video tribute and the fond references by the cast and crew were further proof that the Force will always be with her.

(Via Variety)