Carrie Fisher Received A Touching Honor Ahead Of The Opening Of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

12.15.17

TCL Chinese Theatres paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher ahead of the opening for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It was a fitting way to remember the actress, not only in honor of the newest Star Wars film getting released but also because we’re nearing the anniversary of her untimely death. George Lucas’ franchise famously launched into pop culture history at the location back in 1977, with lines of people stretching down the street. So having a plaque dedicated to Carrie Fisher at the location makes sense.

The dedication occurred hours before the film opened, with Todd Fisher on hand to say some words about his sister and reveal the plaque to the crowd primed to see the film. The plaque itself features an image of Fisher from the latest films in front of the theater’s famous palace design with the following dedication alongside them:

“Dedicated to Carrie by the TCL Chinese Theatre, her Star Wars home since 1977 ‘We love you Carrie,'”

