Lucasfilm

TCL Chinese Theatres paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher ahead of the opening for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It was a fitting way to remember the actress, not only in honor of the newest Star Wars film getting released but also because we’re nearing the anniversary of her untimely death. George Lucas’ franchise famously launched into pop culture history at the location back in 1977, with lines of people stretching down the street. So having a plaque dedicated to Carrie Fisher at the location makes sense.

Todd Fisher talking about Carrie Fisher before today’s first showing of @starwars. pic.twitter.com/IOIFiUDnqm — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) December 14, 2017

The dedication occurred hours before the film opened, with Todd Fisher on hand to say some words about his sister and reveal the plaque to the crowd primed to see the film. The plaque itself features an image of Fisher from the latest films in front of the theater’s famous palace design with the following dedication alongside them: