Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’ Reportedly Releases Character Descriptions And Sequel Hints

#X-men #Gambit #Channing Tatum
10.24.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Fox’s Gambit spinoff (aka Channing Tatum’s sexy heist movie about X-Men‘s Gambit) seems to be moving forward apace. It finally has a director (Gore Verbinski) to replace previous directors Rupert Wyatt and Doug Liman, a new release date (Valentine’s Day of 2019), a working title of Chess now that production is going ahead, and a casting call of codenames and character descriptions that not only hints at the characters we may see, but also reveals which ones are planned to return for sequels.

We’ll speculate about who these codenamed characters are in a moment. In the meantime, here are the character breakdowns — from That Hashtag Show and We Got This Covered — starting with the ones listed as “ROLE REQUIRES SEQUEL OPTION.”

MARIYA — Female, Caucasian, mid 20s – early 30s. Must be 5’11″+. Tall, stunning and willowy, a Parisian glamour girl. Must speak fluent French or do a perfect French accent.

LEWIS — Male, any ethnicity, 40s-50s. Elegant and intelligent. An appealing entrepreneur with an unexpected dark side.

FRITZ — Male, any ethnicity, 40s-50s. A professional thief. Charismatic con-artist. Warm-hearted but untrustworthy.

WESLEY — Male, any ethnicity, mid 20s-mid 30s. Aspirational but weak-minded. Soulful and sensitive.

PIA — Female, Native American, early 20s. Street, tough, punk.

BORIS — Male, mid-20s-30s, Hispanic. Tough, menacing, with a dangerous, craggy character face.

JOE — Male, any ethnicity, 30-50 years old. We are looking for actors 5’6″ and under. He’s a gun for hire. He is the black sheep of his family. Not from good breeding but from a working-class family. Short. Puck-like, with an interesting character face.

CARISSA — Female, mixed race, 10-12 years old. Ethereal and other worldly. Very expressive.

NONA — Female, any ethnicity, mid 20s-30 years old. Uptight, corporate, vicious, sexual.

FRANKLIN — Male, any ethnicity, 20s. An appealing street kid.

BEN — Male, any ethnicity, 20s. Just reaching adulthood. A street kid, a disaffected outsider, an orphan.

VERA — Female, any ethnicity, mid 20s-early 30s. Beautiful, smart, tough, fiery and unpredictable.

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Gambit#Channing Tatum
TAGScasting callsCHANNING TATUMFoxGambitGORE VERBINSKIlea seydouxSIMON KINBERGX-MEN

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP