Fox’s Gambit spinoff (aka Channing Tatum’s sexy heist movie about X-Men‘s Gambit) seems to be moving forward apace. It finally has a director (Gore Verbinski) to replace previous directors Rupert Wyatt and Doug Liman, a new release date (Valentine’s Day of 2019), a working title of Chess now that production is going ahead, and a casting call of codenames and character descriptions that not only hints at the characters we may see, but also reveals which ones are planned to return for sequels.

We’ll speculate about who these codenamed characters are in a moment. In the meantime, here are the character breakdowns — from That Hashtag Show and We Got This Covered — starting with the ones listed as “ROLE REQUIRES SEQUEL OPTION.”