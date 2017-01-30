The Looming Fight With Trump Over Sanctuary Cities

Chris Evans’ Political Tweets Suggest He Might Actually Be Captain America

#Twitter
donna-dickens
Deputy Entertainment Editor
01.30.17

Marvel

So. Things are bad right now. Really bad. Each morning it seems brings some new fresh hell to make America and the world wonder exactly how far off the rails we’re gonna go before this train stops. But no matter how strange things get, there will always be those willing to stand up, to help, to fight. To paraphrase the late, great Mr. Fred Rogers you should always look for the helpers. And in this case, one of those helpers is another Rogers… Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America. Or at least his real life counterpart, Chris Evans.

I’ve joked before that Chris Evans actually is secretly Captain America, but in recent days Evans’ has really lived up to his superhero namesake on Twitter, taking a hard line against the Trump administration’s “extreme vetting” of Muslim immigrants from seven Middle Eastern and African countries.

Now, there will be some who say Chris Evans is a celebrity and as such, should stick to entertaining us and stay out of politics. But when the current President was the host of Celebrity Apprentice and one of the most lauded Republican Presidents began his career as an actor, that point is pretty moot. And it’s not like Captain Ameri— Chris Evans is a Johnny-come-lately to hot topic political buttons. The Marvel actor has been drawing his line in the sand on social media since at least June of last year when he stood in solidarity with the congressional sit-in for gun control measures.

Since then, he’s supported a new generation raising awareness about climate change and stood up for the rights of Native Americans at Standing Rock. He’s even supported the troops by going on a USO tour in the Middle East.

Captain America was created by two Jewish men in 1941 as a patriotic superhero to be a bulwark against encroaching fear and xenophobia. Over seven decades later, the persecuted minority may have shifted from Jews to Muslims, but the rhetoric of hate remains the same. Whether he means to or not, Chris Evans is living up to his fictional alter ego. And I, for one, look forward to all the Captain America ads that will inevitably run during his presidential campaign in two decades.

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANSTwitter
Author Profile Picture
Mother. Wife. Geek. Writer. Succinct. Donna Dickens has been writing for the Internet for almost a decade. She has a particular love of Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and the dark lord Cthulhu. Her favorite color is Octarine.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP