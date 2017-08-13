Marvel/Disney

There are probably Marvel fans out there that didn’t even know Chris Hemsworth was under a wig for his five appearances as Thor over the last six years (like me). So hearing that the actor turned a leaf and feels liberated by chopping off the flowing locks of the crown prince of Asgard is something to be celebrated.

Judging purely from the trailers, Thor: Ragnarok looks like trippy superhero fun. If it took removing a wig for Hemsworth to get to where he needs to be for his character, then more power to him (as long as we have a granular explanation as to why Thor got his haircut because that plot point is still very important to the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Hemsworth detailed his feelings of liberation after he removed the heavy weight from his skull in Entertainment Weekly’s fall movie preview issue (via i09):

“When I didn’t have the wig on, I instantly felt like I could move and speak and react differently. Once we aesthetically stripped a lot of that away, it allowed the whole thing to take on a different attitude. It felt like a completely different character, and that was hugely liberating and freeing as an actor because I had become a bit bored with myself.”

After Infinity War, Hemsworth will have wielded Thor’s hammer seven times, and we know that the MCU will get a major shift in character focus once Infinity War is wrapped up, so the next question is: will Hemsworth continue on as Thor? Even with the haircut, he could be getting bored of the role. Obviously, this means we will need more movies in the MCU starring Jeff Goldblum. Or maybe just put Goldblum under the Thor wig and call it a retcon.

(Via i09)